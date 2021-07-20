Profund Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PDCO. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $29.91 on Tuesday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $22.15 and a one year high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.07.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $163,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,828 shares of company stock valued at $205,144. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

