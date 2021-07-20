Profund Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $616,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 12,556 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 12,655 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sykes Enterprises stock opened at $53.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $54.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.84.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.38 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 3.84%. Sykes Enterprises’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYKE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Sidoti lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Sykes Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

