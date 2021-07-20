Profund Advisors LLC Sells 55 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 9.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 128,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,925,000 after purchasing an additional 62,902 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,177,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total value of $4,142,670.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,387,409.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $5,164,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,865,533.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,711 shares of company stock worth $21,757,571. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $453.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $446.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $285.92 and a twelve month high of $478.67.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.73 million. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Pool’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.43.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

