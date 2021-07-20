Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) COO Robert Michael Floyd Buys 2,000 Shares

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) COO Robert Michael Floyd purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $14,060.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $56.02 on Tuesday. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $66.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 214.56 and a beta of 1.80.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Progyny had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $122.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the first quarter worth $42,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Progyny by 46.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the first quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

