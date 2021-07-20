Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share.
Shares of PLD traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.85. 51,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,187,223. Prologis has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $128.76. The company has a market capitalization of $94.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.71, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.98.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.32%.
In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.
Prologis Company Profile
Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.
