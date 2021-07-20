Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $108.00 to $124.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Prologis traded as high as $128.85 and last traded at $128.46, with a volume of 59114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.78.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.86.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $686,317,000. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 638.1% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,384,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,714 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 25.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,968,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,493 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,404,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,176,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.98. The firm has a market cap of $95.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.32%.

Prologis Company Profile (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

