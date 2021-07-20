Psagot Investment House Ltd. Buys 669 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $3,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

XBI opened at $126.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.81. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.