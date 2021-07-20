Psagot Investment House Ltd. Has $1.99 Million Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

SPG opened at $117.19 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $136.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.23. The company has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.47%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

