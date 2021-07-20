Psagot Investment House Ltd. Makes New $863,000 Investment in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 9.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 128,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,925,000 after acquiring an additional 62,902 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.43.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total transaction of $5,164,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,487 shares in the company, valued at $39,865,533.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total transaction of $7,324,789.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,120,444.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,757,571 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $453.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $446.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $285.92 and a fifty-two week high of $478.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 0.79.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

