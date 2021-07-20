Psagot Investment House Ltd. Sells 108,742 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. cut its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 55.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108,742 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $6,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,469,000. Performa Ltd US LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,328,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $66.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.03. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $54.11 and a 12-month high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

