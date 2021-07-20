Psagot Investment House Ltd. Takes Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,783,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $506.91 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $246.83 and a 52-week high of $549.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $509.97. The firm has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.43.

In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total transaction of $442,540.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,518.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cristen L. Kogl sold 499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.30, for a total transaction of $250,647.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 280,674 shares of company stock worth $33,802,066. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

