Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires New Shares in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,488,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,731,000 after buying an additional 65,581 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,486,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CECO Environmental by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 492,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in CECO Environmental by 13.4% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 408,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 48,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 398,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

CECE opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.60. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $9.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). CECO Environmental had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $71.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

