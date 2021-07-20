Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Holdings in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Hallmark Financial Services were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 23,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ HALL opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.45. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $5.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $107.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.95 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. It operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

