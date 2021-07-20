Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stock Position in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,190 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in DZS were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in DZS by 135.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in DZS by 306.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in DZS by 21.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in DZS in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in DZS in the first quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

DZSI opened at $18.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.36. DZS Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $23.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.06.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $81.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.61 million. DZS had a positive return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. Research analysts predict that DZS Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DZSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DZS in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.42.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers mobile transport products, including standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces and interoperate to mobile operators that enables them to upgrade their mobile fronthaul/backhaul systems and migrate to 5G and beyond; broadband access products, which consists of switching and routing products to carriers and service providers to connect residential and business customers; and connected premises products, comprising of indoor/outdoor optical network terminal gateways.

