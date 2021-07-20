Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $65,000 Position in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) by 265.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,714 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,777,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 74,476 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,559,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 304,954 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 390,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 93,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 24,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.42.

Cidara Therapeutics stock opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.98. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $4.34.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 635.11% and a negative return on equity of 363.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

