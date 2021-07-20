Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,220,797 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $79,986,000 after acquiring an additional 60,379 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,449,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter worth approximately $61,128,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 876,541 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $57,466,000 after buying an additional 59,862 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 869,730 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $57,019,000 after buying an additional 59,217 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NUVA. Truist increased their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. increased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In other NuVasive news, insider Lucas Vitale sold 2,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $150,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,607 shares of company stock worth $1,072,566 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NuVasive stock opened at $61.75 on Tuesday. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $72.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.33.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $271.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

