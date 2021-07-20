Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Makes New Investment in Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Casper Sleep by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,018 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casper Sleep during the 4th quarter worth about $4,418,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 407,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 69,847 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter worth about $2,817,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter worth about $2,391,000. 48.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Casper Sleep news, Director Neil Parikh sold 5,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $69,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,085,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,028,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSPR opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.91. Casper Sleep Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. Casper Sleep had a negative return on equity of 242.35% and a negative net margin of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.46 million. Casper Sleep’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Casper Sleep Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSPR. Wedbush upgraded Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Casper Sleep in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Casper Sleep from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.86.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

