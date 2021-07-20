Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of OGZPY stock opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $86.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.40. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $7.98.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 28th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $30.71 billion during the quarter.

About Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an integrated energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation of Gas, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments.

