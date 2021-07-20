Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%.
Public Service Enterprise Group has raised its dividend payment by 14.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NYSE:PEG traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.68. The company had a trading volume of 22,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,076. The firm has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.14. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $50.32 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $303,424.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 89,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,579,411.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 265,348 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.58, for a total value of $27,484,745.84. Insiders sold a total of 305,028 shares of company stock worth $29,945,364 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
PEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.39.
Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.
