Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%.

Public Service Enterprise Group has raised its dividend payment by 14.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:PEG traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.68. The company had a trading volume of 22,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,076. The firm has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.14. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $50.32 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $303,424.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 89,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,579,411.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 265,348 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.58, for a total value of $27,484,745.84. Insiders sold a total of 305,028 shares of company stock worth $29,945,364 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.39.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

