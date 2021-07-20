Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Short Interest Down 28.4% in June

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the June 15th total of 3,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 341,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days. Currently, 7.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director Ann Calby Miller sold 12,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $147,149.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,874 shares in the company, valued at $147,149.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $861,414.60. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,260. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 8.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 6,795 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $2,204,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 1,132.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 80,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 73,687 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PBYI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84. Puma Biotechnology has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $14.14.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 318.22% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.