Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on shares of Puma and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group set a €100.30 ($118.00) target price on shares of Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on shares of Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Puma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €100.16 ($117.84).

Shares of ETR:PUM opened at €100.65 ($118.41) on Friday. Puma has a 52-week low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a 52-week high of €104.85 ($123.35). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €95.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

