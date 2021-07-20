Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Buys 17,324 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 610,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,324 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group makes up about 2.4% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $39,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNEX. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 232.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNEX stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.35. 483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,955. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.39. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $70.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.18.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

In other StoneX Group news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 9,787 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $685,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,557,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles M. Lyon sold 16,090 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total transaction of $1,116,806.90. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,555 shares of company stock valued at $3,564,418. Corporate insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

