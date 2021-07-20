Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $9.31 Million Position in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,160,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 212,995 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 3.32% of Invacare worth $9,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invacare by 859.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Invacare during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invacare by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invacare by 261.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Invacare during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000.

IVC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Invacare from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of Invacare stock remained flat at $$7.35 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.84. Invacare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.09.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.00 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Invacare Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invacare Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

