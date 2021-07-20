Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 669,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,730 shares during the quarter. RadNet makes up 0.9% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.27% of RadNet worth $14,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RDNT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of RadNet in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of RadNet in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Levitt purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,586. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $472,650.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,333 shares of company stock valued at $2,143,541. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RDNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Sidoti increased their price target on RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

RDNT stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.72. 3,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,895. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 159.35 and a beta of 1.69. RadNet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $36.64.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $315.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.07 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

