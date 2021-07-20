Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 15.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,192 shares during the period. Sleep Number accounts for approximately 1.2% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $19,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 1st quarter worth $4,052,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Sleep Number by 8.3% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Sleep Number by 234.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the first quarter valued at $639,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Sleep Number by 221.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 71,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,194,000 after purchasing an additional 48,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $1,382,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SNBR traded up $5.95 on Tuesday, reaching $112.42. 10,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,648. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.96. Sleep Number Co. has a 12 month low of $42.15 and a 12 month high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.34 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 81.06% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sleep Number currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.80.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

