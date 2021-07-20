Pundi X (NPXS) Market Capitalization Tops $1.78 Billion

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One Pundi X coin can currently be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pundi X has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X has a total market cap of $1.78 billion and approximately $858.99 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pundi X alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00046214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00012963 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006549 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $233.76 or 0.00762164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Pundi X Profile

Pundi X (CRYPTO:NPXS) is a coin. It launched on March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 coins. Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com . The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.