Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Pure Cycle were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCYO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Cycle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 281.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Pure Cycle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in Pure Cycle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Cycle in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pure Cycle alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Pure Cycle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

NASDAQ PCYO opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.90. Pure Cycle Co. has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $16.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.65.

Pure Cycle Profile

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.