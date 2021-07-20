Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Pure Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:PGM) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Haywood Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$2.00 to C$1.30. The company traded as low as C$1.07 and last traded at C$1.11, with a volume of 514484 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.

PGM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Laurentian set a C$2.50 target price on shares of Pure Gold Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Pi Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pure Gold Mining from C$2.60 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Pure Gold Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pure Gold Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.16.

The company has a market capitalization of C$453.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.20.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

