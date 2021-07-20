Pyrk (PYRK) Price Tops $0.0040 on Top Exchanges

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Pyrk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pyrk has a total market cap of $63,366.97 and approximately $4,254.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pyrk has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006702 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Pyrk Profile

Pyrk (CRYPTO:PYRK) uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

