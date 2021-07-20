Pzena Investment Management (PZN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $45.87 million for the quarter.

Get Pzena Investment Management alerts:

PZN stock opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. Pzena Investment Management has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $772.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th.

About Pzena Investment Management

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Pzena Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pzena Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.