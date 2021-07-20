Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Cintas Co. Decreased by William Blair (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cintas in a report issued on Thursday, July 15th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.67 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.72. William Blair also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.55 EPS.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.89.

CTAS stock opened at $378.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas has a 52-week low of $276.71 and a 52-week high of $392.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 0.5% in the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Cintas by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

