Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Apartment Income REIT Corp. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:AIRC)

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Apartment Income REIT in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Shares of AIRC opened at $50.05 on Monday. Apartment Income REIT has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $51.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion and a PE ratio of 28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 99.42%.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $110,329.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,118.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total value of $6,504,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 60,759 shares of company stock valued at $7,030,416 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,311,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $1,602,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $502,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $1,787,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $3,504,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

