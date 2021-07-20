Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Corp Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a report released on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the gold and copper producer will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GOLD. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.90.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $20.54 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.53. The company has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.30. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $31.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,090 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 533,742 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $12,159,000 after acquiring an additional 80,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. now owns 108,950 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,863 shares during the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

