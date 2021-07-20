Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Decreased by Analyst

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report issued on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.83. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ FY2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.62.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $36.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $28.08 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.64 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OHI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.4% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.5% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $917,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at $6,772,533.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 82.97%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

