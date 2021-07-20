Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Sunnova Energy International Inc. Cut by Piper Sandler (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.22). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 124.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE NOVA opened at $33.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 2.00. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $18.82 and a 52 week high of $57.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 32.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 811,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,119,000 after acquiring an additional 199,150 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 566,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,585,000 after buying an additional 218,982 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth approximately $4,444,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.