QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Short Interest Up 23.9% in June

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 182,700 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the June 15th total of 147,500 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of QCR stock opened at $45.56 on Tuesday. QCR has a 52-week low of $25.54 and a 52-week high of $50.19. The stock has a market cap of $722.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $65.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.17 million. QCR had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 11.92%. On average, analysts predict that QCR will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. QCR’s payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

QCRH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QCRH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in QCR by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,274,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,198,000 after buying an additional 101,113 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in QCR by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 49,002 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in QCR by 509.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 35,696 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in QCR by 195.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 31,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in QCR by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 29,028 shares in the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

