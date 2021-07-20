Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires New Shares in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.19% of J.Jill as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in shares of J.Jill by 560.5% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in J.Jill by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 438,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 172,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in J.Jill during the 1st quarter worth about $5,923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.08% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill stock opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.54. J.Jill, Inc. has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $24.10.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $129.09 million for the quarter.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, Website, and catalogs.

