Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 5,234 La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 232.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 1,131.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 110.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of LZB opened at $32.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.11. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $46.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.47.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $519.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.53 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.90%.

In related news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 2,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $99,163.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 423,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,248,742.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.