Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys New Position in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 2,611.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 969,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,823,000 after buying an additional 933,448 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Astronics by 1,251.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,544,000 after acquiring an additional 808,015 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Astronics by 606.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 790,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,256,000 after purchasing an additional 678,300 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Astronics by 495.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 315,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 262,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Astronics in the fourth quarter worth about $2,453,000. 58.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATRO stock opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Astronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.55.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.29). Astronics had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $105.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Astronics Co. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Astronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

