Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $212,000 in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth $1,132,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 40.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth about $65,413,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 15.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 6,001 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of CRUS opened at $82.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.91. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.84 and a 1 year high of $103.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.64.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.
In other news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $566,475.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 38,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $3,262,181.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,253.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,659 shares of company stock valued at $4,890,213. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Cirrus Logic Profile
Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.
