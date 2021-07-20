Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $212,000 in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth $1,132,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 40.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth about $65,413,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 15.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 6,001 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Shares of CRUS opened at $82.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.91. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.84 and a 1 year high of $103.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.64.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $293.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.05 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

In other news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $566,475.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 38,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $3,262,181.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,253.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,659 shares of company stock valued at $4,890,213. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.