Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $229,000 in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,198 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $34.93 on Tuesday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $43.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.45.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.64 million. Research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven Issa sold 928 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $32,544.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $490,952.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,870,508 over the last three months. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CUBI. Zacks Investment Research cut Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

