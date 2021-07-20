Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 3,585 Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter worth about $1,819,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Terreno Realty by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,723,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,576,000 after purchasing an additional 111,613 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Terreno Realty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Terreno Realty by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,048,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,341,000 after purchasing an additional 124,557 shares in the last quarter. 97.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRNO. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.44.

TRNO stock opened at $66.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $52.63 and a 52 week high of $67.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.04. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.58 and a beta of 0.57.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 43.23% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.23 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 80.56%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

