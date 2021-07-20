Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter worth about $84,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

INN stock opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.58.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 86.65% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INN. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

