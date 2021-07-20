RA Capital Management L.P. Buys New Holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)

RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,613,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,943,000. Edgewise Therapeutics accounts for approximately 1.3% of RA Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. RA Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 5.31% of Edgewise Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $453,202,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,307,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,419,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,948,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,827,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EWTX traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,422. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.39. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $40.49.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edgewise Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

