RA Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Shares in Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB)

RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,991,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,337,000. RA Capital Management L.P. owned 0.05% of Connect Biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $740,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $797,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $925,000. 26.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on CNTB shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Connect Biopharma stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,030. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.97. Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $25.00.

About Connect Biopharma

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

