RA Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR)

RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,120,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,314,000. Vor Biopharma accounts for approximately 7.2% of RA Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. RA Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.30% of Vor Biopharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $35,917,000. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth $202,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth $742,000. Sarissa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth $30,472,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

VOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vor Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Vor Biopharma stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.42. 362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.54 million and a PE ratio of -0.07. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $63.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.00.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.16. Sell-side analysts predict that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

