Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Short Interest Up 44.0% in June

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the June 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 458,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:RADI opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Radius Global Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.21.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $22.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.59 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Radius Global Infrastructure will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo purchased 925,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $12,903,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 13.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $19,292,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $441,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $2,050,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $1,337,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $2,764,000. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RADI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

