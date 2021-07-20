Radix Hits Market Cap of $84.67 Million (EXRD)

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. One Radix coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000388 BTC on major exchanges. Radix has a total market cap of $84.67 million and $1.10 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Radix has traded down 9.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00045981 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002167 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00012101 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007046 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $216.29 or 0.00728705 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000337 BTC.

About Radix

EXRD is a coin. Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com . The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Radix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars.

