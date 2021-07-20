RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) will announce earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. RadNet reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 187.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RadNet will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RadNet.

Get RadNet alerts:

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $315.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.07 million. RadNet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

RDNT traded up $1.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.77. 10,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,895. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.85 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.52. RadNet has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $36.64.

In other RadNet news, Director Lawrence L. Levitt purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 191,982 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,586. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 18,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $492,791.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,929.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,333 shares of company stock valued at $2,143,541. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in RadNet by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 174,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in RadNet by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in RadNet during the 4th quarter valued at about $717,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 430.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 18,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 78,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 13,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RadNet (RDNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.