Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,785 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Raven Industries were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Raven Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Raven Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Raven Industries during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Raven Industries during the first quarter worth $212,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ RAVN opened at $57.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.33, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.53. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $58.58.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on RAVN. CJS Securities downgraded Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Raven Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.
Raven Industries Profile
Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.
