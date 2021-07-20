Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,785 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Raven Industries were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Raven Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Raven Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Raven Industries during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Raven Industries during the first quarter worth $212,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raven Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RAVN opened at $57.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.33, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.53. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $58.58.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $112.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RAVN. CJS Securities downgraded Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Raven Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Raven Industries Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raven Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.